









In magician and magician shows, a touch of a magic wand often makes something or someone disappear. But there are also those who take the opposite path and make something appear that is not there. As in Salvini’s Magia collection. In this case, the magical art consists in creating shapes through illusion. But, unlike the magicians who stand on a stage, in this case the magic is transparent, because the Maison of the Damiani group does not hide the technique used in the collection.



Basically, the jewels of the Magia collection combine cut diamonds to create the illusion that a stone with a different shape is mounted on the jewel. For example, five baguette cut diamonds grouped together become an emerald cut, two briolettes together with a princess cut diamond turn into a heart. This magic is not reserved for all the jewels in the collection, but for some, yes. The jewels, originally in white gold and diamonds, are now also available in a rose gold version.