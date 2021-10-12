ANELLI, vetrina — October 12, 2021 at 4:30 am

The Lovely rings by leBebè




The Lovely collection by leBebè they have already written about also includes colorful rings with an innovative design. In this case, colored stones are used, defined as eco-sustainable (translation: synthetic), supported by a metal band defined as comfort-fit. The icons that marked the birth of the brand are engraved on the inside of the circumference, that is, the silhouette of a boy and girl. Another feature concerns the prongs that enclose the stone: instead of the usual metal hook they have the shape of a heart.

The ring is made in three versions: in 9-karat yellow gold with a rose quartz-like stone, in 9-karat white gold with a blue topaz-like stone and 9-karat rose gold with a burgundy rhodolite-like stone. The retail price is 390 euros. The collection marks a step forward for the brand, which expands its proposal by exiting the comfort box consisting of pendants in the shape of children.

