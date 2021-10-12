









The Lovely collection by leBebè they have already written about also includes colorful rings with an innovative design. In this case, colored stones are used, defined as eco-sustainable (translation: synthetic), supported by a metal band defined as comfort-fit. The icons that marked the birth of the brand are engraved on the inside of the circumference, that is, the silhouette of a boy and girl. Another feature concerns the prongs that enclose the stone: instead of the usual metal hook they have the shape of a heart.



The ring is made in three versions: in 9-karat yellow gold with a rose quartz-like stone, in 9-karat white gold with a blue topaz-like stone and 9-karat rose gold with a burgundy rhodolite-like stone. The retail price is 390 euros. The collection marks a step forward for the brand, which expands its proposal by exiting the comfort box consisting of pendants in the shape of children.