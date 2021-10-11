, bracciale — October 11, 2021 at 4:00 am

The Frozen bracelets by C&S




After many years and several generations, the Disney brand is still capable of attracting a transversal audience. Children and very young people, of course, but also adults with the nostalgia of the best years. For this reason, the Californian company licenses the image of the most famous characters in its stories, which inspire the shape of the most varied objects, including jewelry. A new version of Disney bijoux is the one created by C&S Italy on behalf of the entertainment giant, with a new capsule collection, presented by Anna Falchi and her daughter Alyssa during the last Vicenzaoro.

Bracciale della collezione Frozen Disney in argento, smalto, cubic zirconia
Pendants, necklaces, earrings and bracelets are inspired by characters from Frozen, or Princess, Lilo and Stick, Star Wars and Mickey Mouse. In 2019 the C&S of Arezzo, directed by the entrepreneurs Niccolò and Leonardo Borghesi, was chosen by Disney for the production and distribution of gold, silver, brass and steel jewels of 67 brands of the group, both on the Italian market and in Europe and the Middle Ages. East.
Bracciale con Olaf in argento, smalto, cubic zirconia
Bracciale Disney Collezione Frozen charm ovale con Elsa e Anna smaltati in argento 925 bracciale in macramé viola
Bracciale Disney Collezione Frozen ovale con Elsa smaltata in argento 925 bracciale in macramè azzurro
Bracciale Disney Collezione Frozen charm ovale con Olaf smaltato in argento 925 bracciale in macramè celeste
Bracciale con due personaggi della collezione Frozen Disney in argento, smalto, cubic zirconia
