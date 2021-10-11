









After many years and several generations, the Disney brand is still capable of attracting a transversal audience. Children and very young people, of course, but also adults with the nostalgia of the best years. For this reason, the Californian company licenses the image of the most famous characters in its stories, which inspire the shape of the most varied objects, including jewelry. A new version of Disney bijoux is the one created by C&S Italy on behalf of the entertainment giant, with a new capsule collection, presented by Anna Falchi and her daughter Alyssa during the last Vicenzaoro.



Pendants, necklaces, earrings and bracelets are inspired by characters from Frozen, or Princess, Lilo and Stick, Star Wars and Mickey Mouse. In 2019 the C&S of Arezzo, directed by the entrepreneurs Niccolò and Leonardo Borghesi, was chosen by Disney for the production and distribution of gold, silver, brass and steel jewels of 67 brands of the group, both on the Italian market and in Europe and the Middle Ages. East.