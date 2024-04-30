Who doesn’t want to spend a long time with his mother? The holiday dedicated to the most important woman in everyone’s life is celebrated all over the world. And Pianegonda, the silver jewelery brand of the Bros Manifatture group, is relaunching the Tecum collection for the occasion, a Latin word that means with you. With mom, exactly. The collection also features some new features, such as the necklace which, alongside silver, uses links blue, bronze and rose gold finishes. Or the ring which, alongside the 925 silver, features a pavé of white cubic zirconia crystals, also used for other pieces in the collection.



There is also a large rigid bracelet with a hidden opening system, which allows for easier use. The special design used for the links of the necklaces should be highlighted, with rings that can be composed of one, two or three bands. The collection also continues to include pieces that use stones such as amethyst, topaz or black agate for earrings or rings.





