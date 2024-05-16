Gold is absolutely the most precious metal. And the concept of absolute can also be defined as free from any limitation, restriction or condition. For example, freedom can be absolute. As well as a judgement. But something urgent, essential, such as a necessity or need, is also absolute. Or like the Assoluto collection by Pianegonda, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group famous above all for its silver jewellery. Yet, in keeping with the name of the collection, Assoluto also comes with a gold version, which represents a novelty for the brand.



Previously, in fact, only silver pieces with gold details or with a lower carat weight had appeared in Pianegonda’s collections. Now, however, Assoluto rings, chains and earrings are also available in 18-karat gold. In addition, as in the silver version of the line designed by Betony Vernon, small agate, amethyst, garnet or topaz spheres are also offered on the rings.

