Bracciale in oro della collezione Assoluto
Bracciale in oro 18 carati della collezione Assoluto

Pianegonda with Assoluto in gold

Gold is absolutely the most precious metal. And the concept of absolute can also be defined as free from any limitation, restriction or condition. For example, freedom can be absolute. As well as a judgement. But something urgent, essential, such as a necessity or need, is also absolute. Or like the Assoluto collection by Pianegonda, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group famous above all for its silver jewellery. Yet, in keeping with the name of the collection, Assoluto also comes with a gold version, which represents a novelty for the brand.

Anelli in oro con agata, ametista, granato o topazio
Gold rings with agate, amethyst, garnet or topaz

Previously, in fact, only silver pieces with gold details or with a lower carat weight had appeared in Pianegonda’s collections. Now, however, Assoluto rings, chains and earrings are also available in 18-karat gold. In addition, as in the silver version of the line designed by Betony Vernon, small agate, amethyst, garnet or topaz spheres are also offered on the rings.
Collana in oro della collezione Assoluto
Gold necklace from the Assoluto collection

Orecchini in oro 18 carati della collezione Assoluto
18k gold earrings from the Assoluto collection
Orecchini in oro 18 carati
18k gold earrings
Choker in oro 18 carati
18k gold choker

GemGèneve, Emerging Talents & New Designers. Copyright: gioiellis.com
