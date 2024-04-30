Spring jewels in the auction sale on May 28th by Faraone Casa d’Aste. The Milanese company offers 258 lots, which will be contested at the headquarters in via Monte Napoleone 9, in three rounds of jewellery, watches in the afternoon and luxury goods (such as Chanel bags) in the morning. The first of the two Faraone Casa d’Aste events (the other will be close to Christmas) will also be live streaming on the MyFaraone app. The session dedicated to jewels includes a rare choker signed Bulgari Monete collection, 1980s with three rows of tubigas, in two-tone gold with an imperial Roman coin in bronze set in the central part. Another important piece is a no-heat octagonal cut Burma sapphire weighing approximately 16.50 carats mounted on a platinum ring and another oval Ceylon sapphire weighing approximately 14 carats, also no-heat, mounted on a gold brooch yellow.

Still in the field of colored gems, mounted on a ring are two oval Colombian emeralds of approximately 4.90 carats in total, a Pederzani ring in yellow gold with an oval cabochon sapphire of 22.73 carats, with sapphires and caliber diamonds, and a platinum ring with natural white saltwater pearl with gray shade of approximately 17 millimeters. For diamonds, two platinum solitaires are highlighted, one with a 6.03-carat diamond and the other with a 6.86-carat diamond, both brilliant cut. Also on sale is a Bulgari Serpenti Viper full diamond bracelet and ring in white gold, a Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra necklace characterized by ten motifs in yellow gold with malachite and diamonds, a Sabbadini snake bracelet in ebony and diamonds, an Illario snake ring in yellow gold, enamel and diamonds, a Ravasco brooch in platinum and diamonds and a Minaudière Illario for Ventrella in yellow and white gold finished with round diamonds and caliber rubies, complete with original case.

Among the watches, a rare Patek Philippe 3770/001 in yellow gold stands out, an ultra-refined model although with a quartz movement, born from the fusion of the elegant and refined Ellipse in the 1980s, and the Nautilus, a watch symbolizing young sportiness. A hybrid of the two watches, the Nautellipse, sold in this rare version: it is only the fourth to appear on the international auction market. Also up for auction are two Audemars Piguet Royal Oak models, with self-winding mechanical movements, in yellow gold and steel respectively, both complete with box and guarantee. There is no shortage of Rolex watches: an Ovetto and an Ovettone both from the 1950s.