Rings for those getting married in New York

If you’re looking “get married in New York” on Google, you’ll find something like nearly 13 million pages identified. Marrying in New York, or getting an engagement ring under the Empire State Building, is a romantic dream of many women (and some men). So it’s not surprising if jewelers specializing in engagement and wedding rings are found in New York. One of these is A. Jaffe. Letter A stands for Abraham, who opened a shop in downtown New York in 1892.



Even today, those of A. Jaffe are highly sought-after and appreciated rings. One of the distinctive signs of the engagement or wedding rings of the Maison is a slight shank squaring to minimize twists and maximize comfort. It takes up to 80 hours to create a single ring. The rings are classic, that is, gold or platinum stem with a diamond on top, but with an infinite number of variations. Those looking for a classic solitaire or a more elaborate model find it in the extensive catalog of the company. Once you have chosen, you just have to get married.
















