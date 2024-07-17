After Rome, Milan: Pianegonda opens a new pop up store inside the La Rinascente warehouses in Piazza Duomo. The Bros Manifatture brand specializing in silver jewelery (but not only) continues its development strategy in retail. The two locations in Rome and Milan represent significant stages in the expansion of the brand.
La Rinascente is one of the most famous Italian department stores, it houses established brands and specializes in luxury shopping. The space is characterized by an elegant and minimal design, dominated by the intense blue that identifies the brand’s image. In Milan the brand already has a boutique in via Gesù, a stone’s throw from via Monte Napoleone.
Pianegonda at La Rinascente in Milan
