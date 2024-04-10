Assoluto rings
The Assoluto collection by Pianegonda was the novelty designed by the brand’s creative director Betony Vernon, who chose model Anna Cleveland as its face. The collection, as the name suggests, is inspired by sidereal concepts that fly beyond infinity, but in practice it is made up of silver jewelery with soft and minimal lines, with volumes that ideally depict elementary particles and celestial bodies. A design that has been developed in many aspects: from the first jewels in silver only, to those added later with the addition of leather elements, with an echo of the punk style.

Finally, here is a series of rings that combine silver with a series of small colored spheres. These spherical elements are made of agate available in the different colors that the gem can take on, i.e. red, black, white, blue and green, with the addition of a purple variant, which in this case however is amethyst. The stone spheres are symmetrically contrasted by an identical silver sphere. Price: 120 euros.
