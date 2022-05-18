









The jewels and watches of the Binda Italia brands in the communicative hands of Barbara Gianuzzi. The company, which controls the Breil and Hip Hop brands, has chosen to entrust the press office to the agency Barbara Gianuzzi Comunicazione. The Milanese company has chosen the communicator, one of the most competent on the market and specialist in the watch and jewelry sectors, as a partner to support the launch of new products and new projects. The narration of Breil’s Untouchable Spirit will be of great importance, the leitmotif of the brand’s communication.

To correctly tell our (new) stories, to communicate the multifaceted universe of our brands, we have chosen Barbara Gianuzzi’s studio. Her experience in the sector and the sensitivity that derives from it will be precious for us to further outline the profile of the collections, highlighting the details that make the difference.

Marialba Consoli, Marketing Manager of Binda Italia

The studio’s communication will adapt the message to new habits, behavior and style with lines such as the Magnetica System and watches that offer a unique approach, of which The B is the most original expression. Hip Hop, on the other hand, is a brand of cool watches, which presents a new design through the brand new Hero.Dot model.