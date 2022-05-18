









At the Cannes Film Festival, not only films are in competition, but also jewels. There is, however, a Maison that wins every year: it is Chopard, which has been a partner of the Festival for a quarter of a century and has created the Palme d’Or that rewards the winners. And, in addition, it presents its high jewelery collections. This year is also special because the Maison led by co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele celebrates 25 years of collaboration.



The combination is therefore celebrated in the best possible way: 75 pieces of fine jewelry inspired by the world of cinema. Plus a multicolored pendant that reproduces the sign of peace: a perfect idea for the tragic geopolitical moment that is sweeping the world. The jewels in the collection trace the entire history of cinema, from the first black and white films such as City Lights by Charlie Chaplin, with jewels made with white and black diamonds, to classic titles, such as the D-color diamond necklace, internally flawless, 13.69 carat, inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s film, To Catch a Thief, set right on the French Riviera.There are also animated films, such as Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, which becomes a bracelet with dog figures made of black and white diamonds, which took more than 470 hours to work. The collection also features the theme of roses, such as the ring studded with pink sapphires that encloses a 2-carat diamond, or a choker with pink sapphire pearls and diamonds, or the brooch with petals covered with white diamonds.