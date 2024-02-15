Sutra, collana con rubini per 120 carati e diamanti per 20,48 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
New high jewelry bu Sutra

The high jewelery of Sutra Jewels, with extraordinary pieces created by designer Arpita Navlakha ♦︎

It didn’t take long after its birth to see the Sutra Jewels collection on the red carpet at gala dinners, film festivals or fashion shows. Sutra jewels have been worn by Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Adriana Lima, Catharine-Zeta Jones, Oprah, Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis to name just a few celebrities. And to think that the Maison based in Texas, but founded in Mumbai by designer Arpita Navlakha, has just turned 15.

Orecchino con smeraldi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earring with emeralds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Since its foundation, however, some things have changed. For example, in the last two years Sutra has introduced the use of jewelry ceramics in its pieces: a choice that has expanded the number of combinations of materials used. However, alongside the gold and ceramics, the intensely colored gems remained, together with the geometric textures that recall art deco style mandalas. A style that embraces Western taste, but with oriental grace and meticulousness in the creation of jewellery.

Bracciale con turchese, diamanti e ceramica. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with turquoise, diamonds and ceramic. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Bracciale con tanzanite per 117 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with 117 carats tanzanite and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale con rubini per 126 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with rubies for 126 carats and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale in oro con diamanti e ceramica. Copyright: gioiellis.com Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold bracelet with diamonds and ceramic. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale in oro con corallo rosa, diamanti brown e ceramica. Copyright: gioiellis.com Copyright: gioiellis.com Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold bracelet with pink coral, brown diamonds and ceramic. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tanzanite di 18 carati e ceramica. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 18 carat tanzanite and ceramic. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello fiore di loto in oro, diamanti bianchi e orange. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Lotus flower ring in gold, white and orange diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello in oro con testa di ariete composta da rubini e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
