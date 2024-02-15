New high jewelry bu Sutra

The high jewelery of Sutra Jewels, with extraordinary pieces created by designer Arpita Navlakha ♦︎

It didn’t take long after its birth to see the Sutra Jewels collection on the red carpet at gala dinners, film festivals or fashion shows. Sutra jewels have been worn by Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Adriana Lima, Catharine-Zeta Jones, Oprah, Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis to name just a few celebrities. And to think that the Maison based in Texas, but founded in Mumbai by designer Arpita Navlakha, has just turned 15.

Since its foundation, however, some things have changed. For example, in the last two years Sutra has introduced the use of jewelry ceramics in its pieces: a choice that has expanded the number of combinations of materials used. However, alongside the gold and ceramics, the intensely colored gems remained, together with the geometric textures that recall art deco style mandalas. A style that embraces Western taste, but with oriental grace and meticulousness in the creation of jewellery.

