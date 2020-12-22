









Necklaces with personalized names or pendants to spell words? It is one of the most followed trends ♦

In 2021 one of the trends will be that of necklaces with personalized pendants, with the initials or full name of the wearer, or of children and partners. It has certainly been a few years since the trend of personalizing jewels with words or names has also been adopted by celebrities. For example, from Carrie Bradshaw, the character played by Jessica Parker in Sex and the city, to Kate Moss, immortalized some time ago on the cover of Vogue Uk by Mario Testino. Precisely for this reason there are many jewelry brands that offer necklaces with a name, or that offer the possibility of composing a date or a word by aligning the letters of the alphabet.

In short, the small chain that shows off the baptismal name seems to have become a must. But there are also pendants that offer the same result. If you want to add yourself to the list of fans of this kind of jewelry, you’ll be with Adele, Miranda Kerr, Miley Cirus, Anna Dello Russo, Lindsay Lohan, Lea Michel, Rihanna, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Biel … all, sooner or later, they wore a necklace with their full name. Instead, they opted for the initials Madonna, Beyonce, Charlize Theron, Taylor Swift, Lauren Conrad. Lavinia Andorno















