news — December 22, 2020 at 6:10 pm

Trend: jewels with your name




Necklaces with personalized names or pendants to spell words? It is one of the most followed trends

In 2021 one of the trends will be that of necklaces with personalized pendants, with the initials or full name of the wearer, or of children and partners. It has certainly been a few years since the trend of personalizing jewels with words or names has also been adopted by celebrities. For example, from Carrie Bradshaw, the character played by Jessica Parker in Sex and the city, to Kate Moss, immortalized some time ago on the cover of Vogue Uk by Mario Testino. Precisely for this reason there are many jewelry brands that offer necklaces with a name, or that offer the possibility of composing a date or a word by aligning the letters of the alphabet.

Bracciale in argento e cubic zirconia personalizzabile
Artlinea, bracciale in argento e cubic zirconia personalizzabile

In short, the small chain that shows off the baptismal name seems to have become a must. But there are also pendants that offer the same result. If you want to add yourself to the list of fans of this kind of jewelry, you’ll be with Adele, Miranda Kerr, Miley Cirus, Anna Dello Russo, Lindsay Lohan, Lea Michel, Rihanna, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Biel … all, sooner or later, they wore a necklace with their full name. Instead, they opted for the initials Madonna, Beyonce, Charlize Theron, Taylor Swift, Lauren Conrad. Lavinia Andorno

Carrie Bradshaw, il personaggio interpretato da Jessica Parker in «Sex and the city»
Carrie Bradshaw, il personaggio interpretato da Jessica Parker in «Sex and the city»
Orecchini lettere
La Petite Story, orecchini lettere
Pendente con lettera M
Stephen Webster, pendente con lettera M
Beyoncè
Beyoncè (da Instagram)
Bracciale My Name, dettaglio
Bracciale My Name di Dvuccio, dettaglio
Kate Moss su Vogue Uk
Kate Moss su Vogue Uk
Lettere della collezione Poème
Stroili, lettere della collezione Poème
Pendente A in oro e turchesi
Jennifer Meyer, pendente A in oro e turchesi
Lettera O in versione color oro rosa
Pandora, lettera O in versione color oro rosa
Anelli in argento della collezione Lettere
Marcello Pane, anelli in argento della collezione Lettere
Ciondolo con una delle lettere applicabili grazie a una chiusura magnetica
Swarovski, ciondolo con una delle lettere applicabili grazie a una chiusura magnetica
La scritta Gioiellis con la collezione di 2Jewels
La scritta Gioiellis con la collezione di 2Jewels
Lettere componibili
Bliss, collezione #Mywords, lettere componibili

Medaglietta Primegioie, con nome femminile
LeBebè, medaglietta Primegioie, con nome femminile







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *