Marina Bulgari, daughter of Costantino Bulgari, first son of Sotirios (the other was Giorgio), the Greek silversmith who founded the famous maison on Via Condotti in Rome, died in Rome. Born in Rome in 1930, Marina Bulgari was a passionate jewelery designer, so much so that in 1976 she decided to launch her own brand, Marina B. “My aunt was a visionary, an extraordinary woman. She taught me courage and determination. She was an exceptional designer who brought many innovations to the jewelery sector”, recalls one of her nieces, Laura Calissoni Colnaghi, daughter of Anna, in turn daughter of Costantino Bulgari, who had three daughters, Anna, Xenia and Marina. .



The Marina B brand has become known for a recognizable style that has made the Maison famous throughout the world. Her jewels have been worn by stars such as Sophia Loren and celebrities such as Ivana Trump. After the first showroom opened in Geneva in 1978, boutiques followed in the most prestigious capitals, in Milan, Rome and Paris, followed in 1986 by a boutique on Madison Avenue, in New York.

As a designer, in addition to the unique, purely geometric style of her jewels, Marina B has introduced innovative techniques, such as the cardan joint, to bind precious stones together. Marina Bulgari also introduced the spring setting and a new reinterpretation of the diamond pavé. In 1980 you also developed a new cut of stones, which has become iconic, The Chestnut, a sort of beveled triangle, still used by the brand, which in 2017 was purchased by the Italian-French entrepreneur Guy Bedarida.

