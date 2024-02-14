A new jewelery brand has appeared in the space reserved for designers at Vicenzaoro: Vicky Shawe. The English-speaking name was chosen by Vicky Tsangaridou, who chose Cyprus as the company’s registered office. At the same time, Vicky is also the creative director and co-founder of the Athens-based Orphic Group: a luxury hub, dealing with investment consultancy, corporate event planning, startup incubator, gin production, fine jewelry design, as well as aerospace and defense sector. In this varied setting, which also features Constantin Tzembelikos, managing partner of Mediterra Holdings, the new brand has identified an original style for its jewels.



A choice that also derives from the experience of the designer, who graduated in Fine Arts from York University in Toronto (Canada, where she lived for two decades) and with experience in the performing arts, after having attended an Academy of Dance. Vicky Shawe jewelery seems inspired by a rock atmosphere and with stylized ram skulls, made of gold, gems and colored enamel. A jewelry store that presents itself as gender fluid and with a highly innovative character, with large bracelets, band rings, large pendants.





