New 925 Kulto rings with baguette stones

New simple variant of rings signed Kulto 925 which, as the brand number indicates, are made of silver. This time Kulto 925 offers new rings that have baguette-cut stones as their distinguishing feature, i.e. with an elongated rectangular surface. Each ring mounts three stones, white or colored cubic zirconia. The metal, on the other hand, is silver, even in the version with a yellow gold finish.

Kulto 925 rhodium-plated 925 silver rings can use white, blue, green or yellow colored stones. For the version of the rings in 925 silver with a yellow gold finish, Kulto 925 combines white and light green zircons (price 39 euros).