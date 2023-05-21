The Louvre in Vacheron Constantin watches

Are you art lovers? How about wearing a Rubens? It is possible, if you have an adequate bank account. Vacheron Constantin proposes the idea of work-watches It is the development of the A masterpiece on the wrist initiative: a limited edition of a single Les Cabinotiers timepiece, whose dial can be decorated with the enamel reproduction of a work of art of the Louvre Museum chosen by the buyer. A story that the Swiss Maison (Vacheron Constantin was born in 1755) has already started in 2019, with a partnership with the Louvre Museum, which allows it to offer customers an experience that goes far beyond personalizing a timepiece.

The idea is the result of the example of the limited edition watch Les Cabinotiers, Homage to Pierre Paul Rubens, La lutte pour l’étendard de la Bataille d’Anghiari, coming from the Bid for the Louvre auction of 2020. It is haute horlogerie that becomes the motif of a prestigious collection.

The processing is particularly complex. After using line drawing to clearly outline the details of the contours, the Maison’s master enameller traced the outline of the dial. During the following stages, he tried to recreate the great delicacy of Rubens’ drawing through very clear and muted shades and halftones. The master enameller used around 20 shades of brown, gray brown, sepia brown and cream brown: a surprising number, which corresponds to as many firings at 900 degrees Celsius. The first layers were fired very lightly, just to start the vitrification, so that subsequent firings would not alter the first shades.

For the watch, grisaille enamel was used, the result of years of practice in Limoges, to reproduce the sensitivity of the work of art with countless tiny details connected to each other and replicated identically, maintaining the graphics and specificities of the original work. The combination of miniature enamel and grisaille enamel, as original as it is brilliant, has given rise to a timepiece powered by the Manufacture caliber 2460 SC, whose oscillating weight is engraved with the east facade of the Louvre. The motto Cerca Trova, which dates back to the 17th century, is engraved on the hinged case back.

Les Cabinotiers – Tribute to Pierre Paul Rubens, La lutte pour l’étendard de la Bataille d’Anghiari

Caliber 2460 SC

Developed and manufactured by Vacheron Constantin

Self-winding mechanical

26.2 mm (11 1/4 lines) in diameter, 3.6 mm thick

Oscillating weight in 22-carat pink gold engraved with the east facade of the Louvre

About 40 hours of power reserve

4 Hz (28,800 vibrations/hour)

182 components

27 rubies

Timepiece certified with the Hallmark of Geneva

Indications Hours, minutes and seconds in the centre

Rose gold case

Caseback with hinge and line engraving

40mm in diameter, 9.42mm thick

Miniature dial on enamel and grisaille enamel

Rose gold hands

Strap Brown Mississippiensis alligator leather

Buckle Rose gold pin buckle

Box set Les Cabinotiers box set

Edition limited to one copy only

Certificate of authenticity for the reproduction of the masterpiece issued by the Louvre.

Warranty certificate issued by Vacheron Constantin.