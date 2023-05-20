Collana Oriental Buds in oro rosa, gemme e uno smeraldo colombiano di 13,34 carati
Bulgari high jewelery with the Mediterranean collection

Bulgari, high jewelery and Mediterranean atmospheres. The Italian Maison, now part of the Lvmh group, has chosen Venice to present the new collection of high jewelery called, precisely, Bulgari Mediterranea. The stage could not have been better to accompany exceptional jewels, such as those to which Bulgari production is accustomed, worn by equally prominent stars such as Miss Mondo Priyanka Chopra, American actress Anne Hathaway, and singer-actress Zendaya. In addition to the models who paraded wearing the jewels, including Stella Maxwell, Blesnia Minher and Eva Herzigova. The CEO of Bulgari, Jean-Christophe Babin, has done things big.

Also because the Mediterranean high jewelery collection is vast, made up of 400 unique pieces. Of these, about 90 cost over 1 million each and some much more. For example, the Muse of Rome shock necklace with diamonds and emeralds, one of which in the center weighs 281 carats. A burden that any woman would be happy to bear. The jewels are extraordinary. The Oriental Buds necklace, for example, in pink gold, diamonds, gems and a 13.34-carat Colombian emerald required 2,300 hours of work. As can be guessed from the name of this series, inspiration from the Mediterranean is, in reality, a rather extensive idea. On the other hand, Venice has historically been the point of contact between East and West.

Muse of Rome necklace, with an emerald of over 281 carats
Necklace in platinum, diamonds, emeralds
Tribute of Venice necklace, with white and yellow diamonds, including an intense yellow of 15.50 carats
Yellow gold necklace with turquoise, amethyst and rubellite
ing in yellow gold, turquoise, diamonds, rubellite
Earrings in platinum with sapphires and diamonds
Priyanka Chopra wears Bulgari fine jewelry
Platinum ring with diamonds and emeralds

