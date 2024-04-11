At Haute Jewels Geneva Marco Bicego presented new jewels from Alta, the top of the range line of the Maison. These are new pieces that add to those launched two years ago in the same location of the Fairmont Grand Hotel in Geneva. Alta is a line that does not differ from a stylistic point of view from the successful collections of the Venetian brand. Indeed, the jewels take the name of the collections from which they derive. The difference lies in the use of materials and proportions, alongside a special design. However, the gold surfaces worked with the ribbed burin and the classic pavé remain unchanged.



In total, the Alta collection consists of 35 pieces made in the brand’s production site in Trissino (Vicenza). All the diamonds used are certified by the Kimberley Process, which guarantees their origin from non-conflict zones, as well as the traceability of the gems. The same goes for gold.

Alta is a special collection, which celebrates the splendor of natural gems and the extraordinary artisanal savoir‐faire of our Trissino atelier. It was presented for the first time in 2022 in Geneva and since its debut it has enjoyed success with the public and press, which makes us particularly proud. We worked on creations that embodied the style of the brand, which highlighted our typical artisanal savoir‐faire, such as burin engraving and the exclusive coil technique, enhancing the best natural gems and diamonds. Around the stones we therefore create a story made of gold and craftsmanship, design and research, from which exclusive, unique and unrepeatable jewels take shape.

Marco Bicego, founder and creative director



The pieces presented are therefore linked to the fine jewelery collections. The Masai Alta line, for example, which continues one of the brand’s most successful collections, includes sets composed of alternating rows of diamond tennis and yellow gold ribbons, sometimes with blue tanzanite, aquamarine and pink or green tourmaline. Africa Alta is a revisited version featuring diamonds, with an exclusive rose-cut cut. The set consists of a short necklace, ring and earrings. In another version, pavé of brilliant-cut diamonds arranged in the shape of a spindle embellish lariats, short or long necklaces, chandelier earrings and rings.



In Petali Alta diamonds and three-dimensional shapes reflect the savoir‐faire of the brand, with diamonds and mother of pearl arranged to form a floral composition. Another line is Murano Alta: it uses yellow, citrine, lemon, rutilated and champagne quartz, or blue topaz and London or amethyst. Selected for color intensity, nuance or particular inclusions, the gems feature an emerald cut and are surrounded by a hand-engraved 18k yellow gold bezel and shank. Finally, Lunaria Alta is made even more precious for this edition of Haute Jewels by a pavé of warm-toned pink sapphires. Different shades of pink, combined with the stronger nuances of amethyst and variations of brown diamond mixed together.

