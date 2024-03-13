Marco Bicego’s jewels in Shanghai. The Italian fine jewelry brand continues its international expansion plan with the opening of a flagship store in the large Chinese city, in the prestigious Grand Gateway 66 complex. The shopping center is one of the largest and most popular in Shanghai and a point of reference for the Xujiahui district, one of the main commercial areas and logistics hub for the south-western area of the city. The mall’s glass dome allows maximum natural light to enter and creates a warm and inviting environment for visitors. The center boasts the presence of international luxury brands, as well as a wide choice of retailers specializing in the fashion, beauty, jewellery, watches, sports and fitness sectors. With a surface area of approximately 75 square meters, the new Marco Bicego boutique is located on the ground floor of the mall, an area that welcomes the highest number of visitors.



The design features details such as refined displays and soft, delicate lights. Inside we find brown Italian marble accents, soft beige surfaces and contrasting glass cabinets, while pink velvet armchairs create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere. The aesthetics of the boutique therefore takes up the visual identity of the Marco Bicego stores around the world, combined through the craftsmanship that distinguishes the brand’s jewels: to enrich the spaces we also find the typical brass sculpture which takes up the motif on a large scale of the coil, iconic and exclusive workmanship of the brand.



This boutique represents a great showcase at an international level and an important step forward in the brand’s growth strategy. We wanted to create a refined and luxurious environment in which to offer local and international customers the opportunity to appreciate Made in Italy creativity and craftsmanship, accompanying them in discovering the brand and collections. Especially in our sector, the physical experience with the product is still decisive: the new flagship store in Shanghai will become a crucial touch point for an ever-increasing number of people who will be able to discover the brand, touch the jewels first-hand and be inspired by our design. My heartfelt and sincere thanks go to our local partner Chow Sang Sang for supporting us, in all these years of close collaboration, in the brand building process in this key market.

Marco Bicego, founder and creative director of the brand