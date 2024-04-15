Karen Suen Fine Jewelery is a brand launched in 2007, which immediately found approval for the quality of its jewels. In a short time the designer received recognition such as the Outstanding Greater China Design Awards 2013 and 2014 and one of the Ten Outstanding Designer Awards 2014 and she won a Couture Design Awards in Las Vegas in 2019 in the Best Pearl category. But, interestingly, before becoming a fine jewelry designer, Karen Suen was a dancer at the City Contemporary Dance Company in Hong Kong. An experience that, she says, served to acquire greater sensitivity in the relationship with her own body.



The designer loves to use pearls, in particular the rare conch variety, but also large gems, which she combines with skill. They are unique pieces, which she personally takes care of to make the jewels perfect. “The true value of fine jewelry is not solely based on the quality of the gemstone, but also on how you wear it to express your personality,” says Karen Sue. Earrings and rings are often made up of large gems combined with taste and great imagination: iridescent opals, tourmalines, sapphires, kunzite, aquamarine. Sometimes the jewels are also offered with asymmetrical combinations, such as the two earrings, one with aquamarine and one with emerald-cut kunzite: two shades, light blue and pink, which offset each other at a distance.