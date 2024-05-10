Marco Bicego, gioielli per la festa della mamma
Marco Bicego, gioielli per la festa della mamma

Marco Bicego jewels for mothers

Among the purchasing tips dedicated to Mother’s Day there are also those from Marco Bicego, a brand characterized by the use of 18-carat yellow gold engraved with a burin and the use of coils, i.e. a processing of yellow metal wire reel, together with diamonds or gems. The jewelery gifts offered include a kit of modular chandelier earrings with diamond pavé from the Marrakech collection. They can be worn in six different combinations, detaching and mixing the hanging elements. The 18k yellow gold leaves are hand engraved with the ribbed burin technique. Other earrings from the same collection are characterized by a wire twisted into an irregular circle in the shape of an eight, the sign of infinity.

Orecchini chandelier componibili con pavé di diamanti della collezione Marrakech
Modular chandelier earrings with diamond pavé from the Marrakech collection

A four-strand 18k yellow gold ring with a pavé diamond band is part of the Masai collection. A line of diamonds add preciousness to the jewel characterized by the craftsmanship of the coil. Finally, Marco Bicego proposes a rigid bracelet with diamonds from the Lunaria Alta collection. It is made up of an irregular band in 18k yellow gold that wraps around the wrist: the surface is hand-embossed and embellished with a pavé of brilliant-cut diamonds.
Orecchini in oro 18 carati della collezione Marrakech
18k gold earrings from the Marrakech collection

Bracciale in oro 18 carati e diamanti
18k gold and diamond bracelet
Anello in oro 18 carati e diamanti
18k gold and diamond ring

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Pendenti in oro e gemme
Previous Story

İTÄ from the Grand Bazaar to the Caribbean

Bracciali Breil B&ME Endless Knot
Next Story

Breil design with B&ME Knot Love

Latest from Showroom