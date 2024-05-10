Among the purchasing tips dedicated to Mother’s Day there are also those from Marco Bicego, a brand characterized by the use of 18-carat yellow gold engraved with a burin and the use of coils, i.e. a processing of yellow metal wire reel, together with diamonds or gems. The jewelery gifts offered include a kit of modular chandelier earrings with diamond pavé from the Marrakech collection. They can be worn in six different combinations, detaching and mixing the hanging elements. The 18k yellow gold leaves are hand engraved with the ribbed burin technique. Other earrings from the same collection are characterized by a wire twisted into an irregular circle in the shape of an eight, the sign of infinity.



A four-strand 18k yellow gold ring with a pavé diamond band is part of the Masai collection. A line of diamonds add preciousness to the jewel characterized by the craftsmanship of the coil. Finally, Marco Bicego proposes a rigid bracelet with diamonds from the Lunaria Alta collection. It is made up of an irregular band in 18k yellow gold that wraps around the wrist: the surface is hand-embossed and embellished with a pavé of brilliant-cut diamonds.

