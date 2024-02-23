After introducing rigid bracelets with twisted ribbons of yellow, white or pink gold foil into the Marrakech collection, sometimes illuminated by pavé diamonds, in 2024 Marco Bicego added rings, semi-rigid bracelets and multi-strand necklaces, modeled so as to adapt perfectly to the body and made more precious by diamond inserts. As well as earrings characterized by asymmetry and soft lines, which play on the symbol of infinity.



Marrakech is one of the most iconic collections of the Venetian brand, with which Marco Bicego made his debut almost 25 years ago. The jewels are made using a thin gold ribbon, twisted by hand to obtain a wavy movement. The texture thus obtained, modular and light, recalls the sand dunes of the African desert, all different and never the same, each capable of reflecting the sunlight in a surprising way. The collection includes sautoirs or chokers, bracelets, rings and earrings in the gold-only version or with the addition of diamonds of different carat weight. Over time the Marrakech collection has been re-proposed with variations, for example with wider coil ribbons, in the Supreme version, or with irregular rings, twisted and joined by small pavé diamonds, in the Onde version.

