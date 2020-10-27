Luísa Rosas’s Skin is 160 years old











Luísa Rosas, Portuguese designer, heir to a tradition begun in 1860

In Portugal, in 1860, Mateus dos Santos Rosas started the activity of jewelry with a small workshop. His country of origin was Gondomar, a town near Porto, a land with coal and gold mines. And for this homeland of artisans, merchants, goldsmiths and jewelers masters. The Rosas family is still in business and runs jewelery stores with the David Rosas brand. But not only. The last descendant of the family, Luísa Rosas, almost 160 years later continues to bring to life the goldsmith tradition of the founder. Although, to be honest, the vocation of Luísa Rosas was architecture. Alongside her passion for designing environments, she decided to continue on the path of great grandfather and to create design jewels.

Another tribute to the origins is the choice to use yellow or pink gold for her jewels.



The shape of the jewels is often inspired by nature, but making irregular shapes simple and rational, with an aesthetic probably derives from the architectural design. She also aims very much at metal processing, which offers an experience also from a tactile point of view. In VicenzaOro, for example, Luísa Rosas brought a series of pieces, such as those from the Skin collection, in shiny or scratched gold and diamonds, which provide an example of the style of the Maison. Lavinia Andorno













