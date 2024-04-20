Growth in turnover, also thanks to the acquisitions made last year: the first quarter of 2024 of Gismondi 1754, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, disclosed the consolidated sales management results on a voluntary basis. As of March 31, Gismondi 1754 recorded total sales revenues of 4.3 million euros, an increase of 5% compared to the 4.1 of the first quarter of 2023. The special sales channel (1.4 million) and in the Wholesale channel (1.5 million), a slight contraction compared to the corresponding period of 2023. It should be noted that the new production channel enters the consolidated balance sheet, which concerns the acquisition of Hyperionlab, which contributed to 7% of the turnover, while the sales points showed a contraction in consumption due to the geopolitical crisis.



I am satisfied with this positive result because, as already during the lockdown, in this period of uncertainty and global crisis, our philosophy of customer attention allows us, through special sales and thanks to the stability of the American wholesale, to present growth compared to to the first quarter of 2023, in contrast to the results of the jewelery sector. We are confident that we will be able to present satisfactory numbers, despite the continuation of the crisis, in the remaining part of the year thanks to the consolidation of the markets already covered and the opening of new markets. Furthermore, the acquisition of Hyperion will guarantee control of the production chain with an increase in margins and turnover.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754