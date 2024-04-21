Collana della collezione Gothica con kunzite di 38,08 carati, madreperla grigia, diamanti, oro rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana della collezione Gothica con kunzite di 38,08 carati, madreperla grigia, diamanti, oro rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com

J’Or’s new creativity

There is a brand that has chosen Haute Jewels Geneva as its stage to present itself to the world of high jewelry: J’Or. But, even if the name of the Maison marked the debut among the big names in Geneva, behind it there is the long experience together with the parent company, Oroproject. The Rome-based company has been active for over twenty years as a third-party manufacturer in the world of jewellery. The Maison was founded in 1986 by Lorenzo and Barbara Gelpi, now assisted by their sons Filippo and Lorenzo, who deal with sales and creative direction.

J'Or, pendente della collezione Over the Sea con tanzanite di 35,84 carati, zaffiri, diamanti, madreperla, titanio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
J’Or, pendant from the Over the Sea collection with 35.84 carats tanzanite, sapphires, diamonds, mother of pearl, titanium. Copyright: gioiellis.com

For a couple of years J’Or has decided to launch itself into the high-end jewelery segment with new collections. The manufacturing ability, which is part of the company’s identity, has therefore taken the path of collections such as Over the Sea or Gothica, with the use of large stones such as tanzanite and kunzite, together with mother of pearl, gold, titanium and diamonds. Large rings, chokers, pendants, earrings: the jewels are perfectly made, together with an original creative style.
JOr anello con tanzanite 1723 ct zaffiri diam madreperla coll over the sea titanio copyright gioiellis 1
Ring from the Over the Sea collection with 17.23 carat tanzanite, sapphires, diamonds, mother of pearl, titanium. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello della collezione Gothica con kunzite di 19,94 carati taglio cushion, madreperla grigia, diamanti, oro rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring from the Gothica collection with 19.94 carat cushion-cut kunzite, gray mother-of-pearl, diamonds, rose gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini della collezione Gothica con kunzite di 19,94 carati taglio cushion, madreperla grigia, diamanti, oro rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings from the Gothica collection with 19.94 carat cushion-cut kunzite, gray mother-of-pearl, diamonds, rose gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com
