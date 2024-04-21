There is a brand that has chosen Haute Jewels Geneva as its stage to present itself to the world of high jewelry: J’Or. But, even if the name of the Maison marked the debut among the big names in Geneva, behind it there is the long experience together with the parent company, Oroproject. The Rome-based company has been active for over twenty years as a third-party manufacturer in the world of jewellery. The Maison was founded in 1986 by Lorenzo and Barbara Gelpi, now assisted by their sons Filippo and Lorenzo, who deal with sales and creative direction.



For a couple of years J’Or has decided to launch itself into the high-end jewelery segment with new collections. The manufacturing ability, which is part of the company’s identity, has therefore taken the path of collections such as Over the Sea or Gothica, with the use of large stones such as tanzanite and kunzite, together with mother of pearl, gold, titanium and diamonds. Large rings, chokers, pendants, earrings: the jewels are perfectly made, together with an original creative style.

