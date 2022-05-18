Argento, bracciale, Tiffany — May 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm

The 10 least expensive Tiffany bracelets




Are you looking for a Tiffany bracelet? You don’t have to rob a bank. Here are 10 less expensive Tiffany bracelets: review with pictures and prices ♦ ︎

Tiffany and Co has a long history behind it: it was founded in 1837 and has become a jewelry giant, with over 300 stores in 27 countries. Not only that: it sells jewels for about 4,4 billion dollars (in 2019). Among other things, in recent years Tiffany has also been committed “to reducing environmental impact, respecting human rights and contributing positively to communities”, with careful management regarding gold, which is extracted exclusively from a mine that is identified publicly or from recycled sources.

Audrey Hepburn in «Colazione da Tiffany»
Audrey Hepburn in «Colazione da Tiffany», davanti alle vetrine del negozio di New York

This is to say that the brand is historical, but at the same time remains modern, current and refined. But Tiffany’s jewels are also considered, erroneously, unattainable, of an inaccessible luxury. This is true with regard to high jewelery or pieces in gold and large precious stones. But it does not correspond to reality for silver jewels, even design, which can be purchased at a cost really affordable for everyone. Here, for example, the 10 least expensive Tiffany bracelets (prices updated May 2022).

 

1

Bracciale a maglie tonde: 230 euro
2

Bracciale collezione Bead (disponibile anche in altre versioni). Prezzo: 170 euro
3

Bracciale return to Tiffany. Prezzo: 190 euro
4

Bracciale Loving Heart firmato Paloma Picasso
5

Bracciale Heart Tag a doppia catena. Prezzo: 300 euro
6

Bracciale X disegnato da Paloma Picasso. Prezzo: 310 euro
7

Bracciale Color by the Yard con giada nera. Prezzo: 330 euro
8

Bracciale Bean di Elsa Peretti. Prezzo: 210 euro
9

Bracciale della collezione Open Heart di Elsa Peretti. Prezzo: 190 euro
10

Bracciale Olive Leaf di Paloma Picasso. Prezzo: 250 euro
