









The Pad returns in London, an exhibition founded in 2007 by the fourth generation Parisian antiques dealer Patrick Perrin. It is the only fair in the UK dedicated exclusively to 20th century and contemporary design. And it is also an opportunity to see precious and rare jewels up close. This year the Pad is scheduled from 10 to 16 October in Berkeley Square. In spring it will be the turn of the Parisian edition. As for jewels, Valery Demure, founder of the online site Objet d’Emotion and Marylebone, the London gallery of the same name, will present independent designers from all over the world, including Melanie Georgacopoulos and Italian designer Francesca Villa.



Among the jewelry makers is also expected Parisian jeweler Emmanuelle Zysman, known for her craftsmanship of her layered designs in brushed gold, silver and precious stones. Again, there will be Yael Sonia, a Brazilian-born designer, who creates kinetic jewelry with an architectural touch and the half-Ghanaian and half-Chinese talent Melinda Zeman, who launched Boochier in 2019, with her brilliant enamel and diamond jewelry.



A novelty is the Indian jeweler Moksh, who offers jewelry inspired by the Mughal era. Elisabetta Cipriani, who manages the London gallery of the same name specializing in wearable art, will present the work of the young British goldsmith Joy BC with pieces inspired by ancient Greece. Maria Sole Ferragamo, founder of So-Le Studio, instead offers pieces made from waste materials such as leather scraps and brass shavings. Elisabetta Cipriani will also present a new project at the fair: Salvia, the second collaboration with Italian artist Giuseppe Penone. She has made a 10-piece limited edition ring, in 18k gold, depicting a sage leaf. The Italian gallery owner also brings to the Pad the jewels of the Greek sculptor Sophia Vari and the Italian artist Giorgio Vigna.



The London exhibition also includes Carpenter Workshop Jewelery, a company recently launched by the Carpenter international design gallery, which will present jewels by artists such as Cindy Sherman, Rashid Johnson and Robert Longo presented in partnership with the US jewelery brand LizWorks.



High jewelry

Alongside the jewels created by artists, the Pad also offers pieces of high jewelery. The London Maison David Morris copies 60 years and participates for the first time at the Pad with a pair of earrings with rare natural pearls, with pink diamonds and white briolette diamonds, as well as with a 43-carat black opal and lapis lazuli necklace. The Indian jeweler Neha Dani creates only 15 to 20 pieces a year and will present his jewelery-sculptures, encrusted with precious stones (he uses up to 3,000 per jewel). Like the Aialik bracelet, with custom cut blue moonstones set in 18K gold and diamonds. A usual presence, on the other hand, is that of Glenn Spiro, a British jeweler highly regarded for his avant-garde design and Boghossian, with creations inspired by the historic Silk Road.



















