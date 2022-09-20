









Rome against Milan? Is it a contrast between the two Italian cities, or just a coincidence? Jewelry Week is back in Milan (20-23 October). And a week before the second edition of the Rome Jewelry Week (7 to 16 October) is staged. Like last year, the event is promoted by the Incinque Open Art Monti association, which involved over 150 international designers. The idea of ​​replicating the week dedicated to jewelry, which has become a tradition in Milan (apart from the pause due to the pandemic) is by the architect Monica Cecchini, curator and director of the project, with the advice of Barbara Brocchi, creative manager, illustrator, writer, designer and coordinator of the jewelry design department Ied-Rome, of Bianca Cappello, teacher, historian and critic of the jewel.



The event will start on Thursday 22 September with the preview of the second edition of RJW: Natura Inversa, Myriam Bottazzi’s solo show in the Incinque Open Art Monti Gallery. There will be jewelry designers, Roman goldsmiths, jewelry ateliers, galleries, academies, schools and associations.



The 2022 theme is Grand Tour – The colors of travel, a tribute to the eighteenth-century Grand Tour era. A new concept of Grand Tour also aimed at recovering cultural exchanges and professional and interpersonal relationships. On Friday 7 October the inauguration at the Incinque Open Art Monti Gallery of the Innovare conservando exhibition of the Neo Roman School of Contemporary Jewelery, which uses the concept of innovation as an experiment in research of original informal aesthetic languages, while preserving the traditions of belonging linked to the exaltation of manual techniques, with the curatorship of Claudio Franchi.



A performance is scheduled for Saturday 8 October at the Maam, Metropoliz’s Museum of the Other and Elsewhere. with an exhibition in which dance and jewelry will dialogue with visitors. On 9 October, a study day dedicated to jewelery design will be held at the Central Institute for Intangible Heritage (ICPI), curated by Lucia Ajello. Also this year, the Rome Jewelry Week will have the Incinque Jewels Award as its flagship event, a contest now in its third edition that promotes the culture of Contemporary Jewelery. The exhibition is organized in the archaeological site Auditorium di Mecenate, from 30 BC. The Auditorium will host an exhibition dedicated to the Roman yarn micromosaic: the works of the artists who revive the ancient technique that spread in Rome during the Grand Tour will be unveiled. , as a travel souvenir. Among the novelties there is the Jewelery Hall exhibition, an exhibition of contemporary jewelery works in the hall of the Bettoja Hotel Mediterraneo, and the Capsule Grand Tour, in the rooms of the noble floor of Palazzo Ferrajoli. The historic residence, in Piazza Colonna, will also host the exhibition dedicated to the drawings of one of the first Bulgari designers: Giovanni Valli.

There are also tours with guided visits led by qualified guides. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Homi Fashion & Jewels will also be present in Rome, an event organized by Fieramilano.













