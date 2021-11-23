









The ultra classics, ultra precious, ultra bright jewelry by Frieda Kaplan Gross and her brand Noa ♦

Frieda Kaplan Gross: keep in mind this name if you go to London or Monaco of Bavaria, but also if you like the jewels which have a luxury so clean, icy polar, and shiny to make you shudder. No extravagance: the jewels of this designer, sold under the brand Noa, are a celebration of classic beauty. Meanwhile, it is also the result of the blood flowing in the veins of Frieda, jewelry designers of the third generation: her grandfather opened his first store in Venezuela in 1960, before returning to Europe to settle in Monaco. As you can see from the pictures on this page, the family tradition focuses in particular on diamonds, although there are large, exuberant, but at the same time sober, precious stones.



The career of Frieda Kaplan Gross began with a degree at the London College of Fashion, then completed a gemology course at the GIA in Israel, but she also spent some time working as Pr. Time wasted, we say: fortunately in 2009 she began designing jewelry and launched its brand Noa Fine Jewellery. What then it is based on the family workshop, where the processing of jewelry is a tradition. But Noa, however, is based in London, where the designer lives with her husband and daughter. Diamonds, diamonds and more diamonds appear with several cuts on her jewelry collections. That in addition to fine jewelery, also cover a few pieces of high jewelry. A sign that the class does not lack.











