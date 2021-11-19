









According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the Greek word ἀνεμώνη (anemōnē) means “daughter of the wind”. And in the book Ovid’s Metamorphoses it is said that the plant was created by the goddess Aphrodite when she sprinkled nectar on the blood of her deceased lover Adonis. Furthermore, Anemone can also refer to Nea’man, the Phoenician name of Adonis, and also to the ancient Syrian myth of the god of vegetation, depicted with the tusks of a boar. In short, the anemone transformed by Giovanni Raspini into a collection of silver jewelry is inspired by this flowering plant, which is part of the Ranunculaceae family native to the temperate and subtropical regions of all continents except Australia and New Zealand.



The new collection of the Tuscan brand is called Anemone mini and is made of silver with burnished finishes and natural freshwater pearls. In jewels, the petals use silver, while the center of the flower is represented by the pearl. The collection includes rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets. And it never fades.