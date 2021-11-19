









The art of goldsmith work for jewels and unique pieces by Rosmundo Giarletta ♦ ︎

Eboli is a small town in the province of Salerno, in the south of Italy. It is more known for being the protagonist of the book written by Carlo Levi than a school for goldsmiths . But perhaps this judgment will be rectified by the skill of Rosmundo Giarletta, who founded Rosmundo Orafe Arts. His professional history, he tells himself, begins at 14, but in Varese, where he studied art and was fascinated by a book from the work of Benvenuto Cellini, the tutelary godness of all the sculptors of metal.

Rosmundo then began working as an apprentice at the Lido Bacci lab, based in the Casa degli Orafi near Ponte Vecchio, in Florence.



Back in Eboli, he founded his workshop, Rosmundo Bottega Orafa, and graduated as Diamond Grader at Gemmological Institut of America, Gia. He also tightened up a particular friendship with the Principality of Monaco: he was received at Monaco by former Prince Ranieri and Princess Carolina nominated Rosmundo as Knight of Art and Culture. In addition to traditional jewelery pieces (rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings), the virtuous craftsman of Eboli has made a number of unique pieces using the difficult technique of the tunnel, with an effect that in some cases recalls intricate geometric motifs of the traditional Arab architecture.