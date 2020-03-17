Entice, teacher of luxury











Necklaces and earrings royals: the new diamonds by Entice shine even more.

Since 2004 Entice has become the brand of Indian family Kothari, from Jaipur, who with KGK Group has been active for decades (and still is) in the gems trade. The debut marked the high-end jewelery, and took place under the sign of luxury, precious stones, but also a design that does not yield almost never the oriental taste, sometime a bit too convoluted to please the Western women. And to say that Entice chose as an alternative basis to its Indian origin the city of Hong Kong.



La Maison has the advantage, however, to do everything alone, from the choice and the purchase of stones, to design, to the manufacture to make the jewelry, such as those presented. The activities of Entice are guided by the creative director, Manju Kothari, who also coordinates the five boutiques in Hong Kong and India (Jaipur, New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore). Entice relies on two factors: the exclusive design and a competitive price compared to similar classes of jewelry, made of large diamonds, stones and high quality only. Giulia Netrese















