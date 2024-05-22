Diana Zhang. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Diana Zhang’s high jewelry

Her Red Lotus Under The Sun brooch, studded with rubies, attracted the attention of high jewelry enthusiasts present at GemGèneve. The brooch is undoubtedly the most impressive piece among those created by Diana Zhang. But he’s not the only one. The artist-designer was discovered in Europe about ten years ago, at the Biennale des Antiquaires in Paris. And today Diana Zhang is one of the most influential figures on the Asian art scene. Born in Jilin, China, from a young age she was inspired by fashion, jewelry and art. Completely self-taught, Diana Zhang sees jewelry as a means to explore the meaning of life. Her surprisingly realistic jewels reflect a reality rewritten through precious stones.

Spilla Red Lotus Under The Sun, con un centinaio di rubini burmesi per 53,97 carati e tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Red Lotus Under The Sun brooch, with one hundred Burmese rubies for 53.97 carats and tsavorites. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The meticulousness in choosing the gems used for the creations and the production times, generally between six months and two years, make the creator a particularly coveted and difficult to access signature. In 2017, Tatler Asia magazine dedicated a portrait of her, revealing that she deliberately produces only a limited number of pieces per year, often less than twenty. An extremely rare production, which amplifies the exclusivity and charm of Diana Zhang’s creations. After being the first Asian jeweler to exhibit her works at the Biennales des Antiquaires, alongside legendary brands, Diana Zhang has established herself as one of the most promising designers in recent years, as these images demonstrate.
Spille con diamanti e zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Brooches with diamonds and sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Diana Zhang, bracciali ispirati alle bacchette per il cibo, chop stick, in oro bianco, giallo, rosa, diamanti, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Diana Zhang, bracelets inspired by food chopsticks, chopsticks, in white, yellow, pink gold, diamonds, sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale con 7,36 arati di diamanti
Bracelet with 7.36 carats of diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Diana Zhang con la spilla Red Lotus Under The Sun. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Diana Zhang with the Red Lotus Under The Sun brooch. Copyright: gioiellis.com

