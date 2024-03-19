14K Gold Lab Created Diamonds earrings
The waves of Lark & ​​Berry

Lark & ​​Berry points out that it was the first jewelry brand to offer only lab-created diamonds. And, of course, he hasn’t changed his mind over the years. Now that artificial stones are even offered by those who mine natural diamonds in the earth (we are talking about you, De Beers), the London company founded by Laura Chavez can boast of being ahead of its time. Lark & ​​Berry also points out that the way in which diamonds and stones are produced in the laboratory is a little more sustainable, less harmful to the environment and 100% guaranteed without connection with conflict zones.

Gold ring with laboratory diamond

The brand has a flagship store in Marylebone, London, but its jewelry is also sold in New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong, as well as online. And it has a double mission: to sell, but also to disseminate the world of synthetic diamonds. The proposed jewels are original, but without exaggerating. As in the case of the Wave collection, in 14-karat gold and laboratory diamonds, which uses a design that recalls the movement of water in the sea.

Veto Crescent, 14k gold stud earring with diamonds and laboratory sapphires
Star Diamond Pavé, 14k gold stud earring
Shimmering Star Chain, 14K Gold Stud Earring
18k gold ring with laboratory-created diamonds and sapphires
18k gold and synthetic diamond ring

