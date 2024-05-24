The name already indicates the origin of the company: Lucchetta 1953. In that year Stefano Lucchetta founded the factory in Bassano del Grappa (Vicenza), then managed by Armando Lucchetta and today by Massimo Lucchetta, the third generation active in the production sector of gold and silver jewellery. The company is not, however, a classic third-party manufacturing as often happens in the Vicenza district, because it offers its own collections and also stands out for another aspect. Since 2016 he has decided to distribute his made in Italy jewels also through Amazon. An experiment that was successful, overcoming some people’s distrust towards the online jewelery trade.



The success of the experiment, which continues, was also recently recognized by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, as an example of how even a company that works in a refined sector such as jewelery can profitably use multi-channel, i.e. digital sales that complement the traditional channel of traditional jewelry trade.

