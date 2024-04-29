Collana con foglie
Collana con foglie

Changing your life with the NisidArte project

The young people staying at the penal institute for minors in Nisida (Naples) are involved in the NisidArte – Officine creative project. It is a laboratory conceived and made operational by the Il Migliore di Te Onlus Foundation, thanks to which the children handcraft copper and brass jewellery. Commendable initiative with interesting results proposed on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The protagonists are the rigid necklaces: maxi-hearts, stylized roses and ginkgo biloba leaves, also available in earring versions, but also key rings and house-shaped bookmarks with a contrasting little heart in red enamel and star earrings. They are handmade jewellery, the sale of which goes to support training courses and work preparation projects, intended for some young inmates of the Nisida juvenile prison. The jewels of the NisidArte project can be purchased on the website www.ilmegliodite.it/shop

Collana con foglia di ginko
Ginko leaf necklace

The laboratory that sees the birth of these original creations intends to transfer the right know-how to the children in view of their return to society. One of our main objectives is, in fact, to make them understand that, thanks to a rewarding job, many new opportunities can arise to rebuild their lives.
Fulvia Russo, president of the Il Migliore di Te Onlus Foundation

Orecchino con cuore
Heart earring
Orecchini stella marina
Starfish earrings
Orecchini con foglia di ginko
Ginko leaf earrings

