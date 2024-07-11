The Little Boys are a musical duo composed of Elle (Laura Bertone) on guitar and vocals and Esse (Sergio Pirotta) on drums. The mini group was born in the winter of 2020 in Japan, after a bet on a plane flight. In addition to music, the Little Boys now propose themselves as stylists: they have launched a capsule collection of clothes and silver jewellery, in collaboration with the Japanese designer Hijiri. Elle Bertone’s premise, to be honest, not very original, is to propose a jewel «with sensational powers, the wearer will be able to unlock the limits of the human body, inhibiting fear and pain, a magical object that connects to the 3D world ».
Obviously no jewel or stone has magical powers, but dreaming is not forbidden. It is no coincidence that the Desiderio series was inspired by an anime, Berserk, a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura. In the series, Griffith’s character wears an amulet that can give him superhuman powers and grant him wishes. However, Little Boys jewels are unlikely to have an equally effective effect.
Jewelry for Little Boys
