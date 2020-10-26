Argento, — October 26, 2020 at 4:20 am

Burma multicolor




The proposals by Burma, the French queen of bijoux: fake jewels that seem true ♦

About the twenties, in Paris, they have written many, Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and of course, the French authors. But several pages of the Jazz Age has also was been written by a Maison specializing in jewelry: Burma. In Paris is a synonym of jewelry created with elements that seem valuable, but they are in half. For example, vermeil (gold-plated silver), or cubic zirconia instead of diamonds. But Burma has specialized in this capacity to bring large pieces of jewelry without the need to use always real gemstones: its jewels are from nearly a century of valuable pieces with a zero in the least.

If a large ring with sapphires and rubies might cost, say, 20,000 Euros, by Burma with the same appearance it could cost 2,000 or 200.

Orecchini in argento con Burmalite multicolore
Orecchini in argento con Burmalite multicolore

From Gaston Doumergue, who inaugurated the Maison, to Josephine Baker and the Folies Bergères, something has changed nowadays. For example, Burma invented and patented Burmalite, a synthetic stone, zirconium oxide, similar to diamond. But it costs a lot less and doesn’t look like an unnatural gem to an untrained eye. The colored stones of the Maison, with this material, are a real show. Seeing is believing.

Anello in argento rodiato con Burmalite bianca con taglio a cuscino
Anello in argento rodiato con Burmalite bianca taglio a cuscino
Bracciale in argento rodiato con Burmalite bianca e gialla
Bracciale in argento rodiato con Burmalite bianca e gialla
Burma, bracciale in argento rodiato con Burmalite bianca e gialla
Burma, bracciale in argento rodiato con Burmalite bianca e gialla
Collana in argento placcato oro rosa con Bormalite pastello
Collana in argento placcato oro rosa con Bormalite pastello
Collana a tre fili in argento rodiato con Burmalite bianca

Collana tennis in argento rodiato con Burmalite bianca







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *