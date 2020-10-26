Burma multicolor











The proposals by Burma, the French queen of bijoux: fake jewels that seem true ♦

About the twenties, in Paris, they have written many, Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and of course, the French authors. But several pages of the Jazz Age has also was been written by a Maison specializing in jewelry: Burma. In Paris is a synonym of jewelry created with elements that seem valuable, but they are in half. For example, vermeil (gold-plated silver), or cubic zirconia instead of diamonds. But Burma has specialized in this capacity to bring large pieces of jewelry without the need to use always real gemstones: its jewels are from nearly a century of valuable pieces with a zero in the least.

If a large ring with sapphires and rubies might cost, say, 20,000 Euros, by Burma with the same appearance it could cost 2,000 or 200.



From Gaston Doumergue, who inaugurated the Maison, to Josephine Baker and the Folies Bergères, something has changed nowadays. For example, Burma invented and patented Burmalite, a synthetic stone, zirconium oxide, similar to diamond. But it costs a lot less and doesn’t look like an unnatural gem to an untrained eye. The colored stones of the Maison, with this material, are a real show. Seeing is believing.















