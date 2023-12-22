4 things to know before giving away a jewel

Four tips from an expert for those who want to give a jewel. Read and above all, do not forget them ♦

How to choose a jewel as a gift? A question that creates some concern. Help arrives from Angelina Chen, head of online sales of Christie’s Jewellery, which published some considerations and four tips. Better to read them and follow them. Better to read and follow them. and if you want to know even more, you can read What to give a woman? and, in particular, how to decide which ring to give. Because jewels cost money and often also become an investment: before purchasing them, therefore, you need to choose them carefully. So, if you intend to give a jewel as a gift, read these tips first.

​

1 Find the color. According to Angelina Chen, a good idea is to observe which are the favorite colors of the clothes of the person who will receive the gift, the clothes she wears most often. A suggestion, therefore, is to look for a jewel that has that color as its hue. For example, for those who love blue you can choose sapphires, but also simple turquoise, those who love green can opt for emeralds, tsavorites or tourmalines of that shade. When in doubt, there is always the color that is always in fashion: that of white diamonds, that is, colorless.

2 Choose the style. There are those who love modern style and jewelry with a contemporary design and those who prefer traditional shapes: the classic solitaire ring, the necklace with a string of pearls, a simple gold bracelet. So, before choosing, take a good look at the aesthetic inclinations of those who will receive your gift: are you a conservative and traditionalist woman in terms of clothes, or do you change often to stay on the wave of fashion? In any case, the precious jewels, created by a great brand, survive historical eras and fashions and therefore are a little safer. With a less expensive jewel, however, you cannot go wrong: it must be consistent with the style of the jewelry and clothes worn.

3 Beware of collections. There are women who love a kind of jewel and want to wear it always, with small variations. For example, a white gold ring with a diamond, or a simple earring made of the same materials. But also different pieces of the same collection: for example, you can give a ring and, if the jewel has been really appreciated (you have to be sure), you can continue with a bracelet or a necklace from the same collection. If a woman has a certain number of similar jewels in her drawer, she is likely not to disdain to receive another one, obviously with some variations on the theme.

4 Look for the missing pieces. A brilliant idea (in the true sense of the word) is to integrate a series of jewels with the missing piece. For example, someone with a lot of white gold jewelry might want a rose gold piece to add to their collection. Those who have a lot of earrings probably want to increase the number of rings, and so on. The same goes for jewels of the same series of the same brand.













