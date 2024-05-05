Mother’s Day is also the celebration of jewellery, the favorite gift. For the occasion, the jewelery brand at super accessible prices Kidult proposes the new By You Collection. Bracelet, necklace, earrings, single earring, ring: everything is rigorously made of 316L steel, a material which, alongside a modest price, boasts resistance to time and wear. The line also includes a choker or a skinny bracelet in microfibre with a suede finish and a bracelet with mother-of-pearl or agate spheres in different color variations. The Kidult collection also includes the choice of charms to match to personalize bracelets and necklaces.



Many options are available: the tags contain symbols such as , the tree of life or the rainbow, quotes, colored stones, letters of the alphabet. Numerous phrases or words dedicated to the mother. The pendants to add, round, heart-shaped or padlock-shaped, can also contain colored crystals or enamelled colored elements.

