









Among the new jewels by Roberto Coin there is a collection that has miles of history and stories behind it. The novelty is called, in fact, Navarre. It is the name of a region of the Basque Country, in the north of Spain, famous for its traditions and its epic. The capital of Navarre is Pamplona, ​​where once a year the famous bull races take place in the streets during the Fiesta celebrated by Ernest Hemingway (they are called encierro and there are six, one a day). And he was the son of Navarre Don José, the protagonist in love, like everyone, with Carmen in the homonymous opera by Georges Bizet. We could go on.



The myths of that land, in any case, are inspired by the collection of jewels which incorporates the ancient coat of arms of the kingdom, consisting of 16 chains arranged in a radial pattern and surmounted by a large crown. The chains, therefore, are the dominant motif of the collection but, of course, reinterpreted: solid as in the bracelets and rings, or mobile as in the earrings and necklaces. Although inspired by the past, the jewels have a contemporary and powerful look precisely because they lack artificial details and instead have an imposing essentiality. Like the character of the people of Navarre.