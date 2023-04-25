Elenoire Casalegno, Federica Nargi e Eleonora Pedron
Kidult for the mother with Elenoire Casalegno, Federica Nargi and Eleonora Pedron

The day dedicated to the mother, the feast that occurs punctually every year, is often associated with a small or large gift to the holder of maternal status. The Milanese brand Kidult this year has decided to promote the purchase of the house’s bijoux by involving three Italian women and mothers known for their work as TV presenters: Elenoire Casalegno, Federica Nargi and Eleonora Pedron. The jewels of the brand have therefore been associated with three videos with the three mothers-models-television presenters, engaged in the specific case in their maternal role.

Bracciale in acciaio, cristalli, diaspro verde
The combination is in relation to a series of bijoux from the Milanese brand specifically designed for the May party. These are steel bijoux with a gold-colored PVD finish and various types of white and colored crystals, alongside natural stones such as green jasper. Linked to the bracelets are pendants in the shape of the heart or written explicitly dedicated to the mother. The prices are within the reach of all piggy banks.
Bracciale con perline viola
Bracciale in acciaio con medaglione
Bracciale in acciaio con medaglione a forma di cuore
