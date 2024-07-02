Every 30th July is World Friendship Day, even if the UN stamp is not needed to make this feeling precious for every human being. To celebrate this day, but also to underline the importance of friendship for every day of the year, the affordable jewelry brand dedicated to very young people Kidult dedicates many pendants from the By You Collection to friendship. Alongside the Master piece, among rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets in 316L steel, there are charms bearing a phrase on the theme.



Furthermore, By You jewels can be personalized: you can use the letters of the alphabet with crystal pavé to form a word, for example Friend, or join the initials of names. Alongside letters and names, the collection includes pendants in the shape of a heart, star, padlock and colored lucky stones. The pendants in the collection can also be attached to a metal chain or, alternatively, to a leather lace.

