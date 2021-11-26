vetrina — November 26, 2021 at 4:20 am

It is fashion or jewelry? It’s fun and the desire to be different? It is fantasy or ecelttismo? Maybe all of these things put together describe Ziio, brand has now reached maturity thanks to its creator, Elisabeth Paradon, who invented in the early eighties. Are silver jewelry, gold and semi-precious stones. But what distinguishes them is the unpublished work, which reflects the exuberant creativity of the designer. And not only they are produced by hand, but also uses a unique technique, “developed through experience gained over many years of traveling and working in different lands,” from Egypt to France, Elisabeth Country of birth, from the Greek islands to Thailand.

Orecchini con cianite, turchese, ametista, perle d'acqua dolce, perle in vetro di Murano, argento 925
In short, local ethnic cultures revisited in modern relevance. It is not an activity that has gone unnoticed: Ziio has attracted interest from Lacroix, Missoni and Studio Mendini for Swatch. But also of Queen Rania of Jordan. Since 1994, Elisabeth started to present two collections a year. Here are his latest creations.

Orecchini in finto corallo, argento, perle in vetro di Murano
Bracciale con ematite, turchese, perle d’acqua dolce, perle in vetro di Murano
Collana Armonia con al centro una pietra di onice sfaccettata
Bracciale con perle di vetro di Boemia, ottone
Collana Mouvance, con perle in vetro di Murano, argento, perle d'acqua dolce
Bracciale con perle d'argento, perle d'acqua tonde e barocche, madreperla
  1. Elisabeth Paradon
    February 16, 2016 at 2:20 pm  ·  Reply

    Thank you for your lovely article !
    I’am very grateful,
    Elisabeth

