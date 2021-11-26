









Ziio's news bijoux

It is fashion or jewelry? It’s fun and the desire to be different? It is fantasy or ecelttismo? Maybe all of these things put together describe Ziio, brand has now reached maturity thanks to its creator, Elisabeth Paradon, who invented in the early eighties. Are silver jewelry, gold and semi-precious stones. But what distinguishes them is the unpublished work, which reflects the exuberant creativity of the designer. And not only they are produced by hand, but also uses a unique technique, “developed through experience gained over many years of traveling and working in different lands,” from Egypt to France, Elisabeth Country of birth, from the Greek islands to Thailand.



In short, local ethnic cultures revisited in modern relevance. It is not an activity that has gone unnoticed: Ziio has attracted interest from Lacroix, Missoni and Studio Mendini for Swatch. But also of Queen Rania of Jordan. Since 1994, Elisabeth started to present two collections a year. Here are his latest creations.