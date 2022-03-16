









There are also signs of solidarity for Ukraine from the world of jewelry. Like that of Kidult, the Italian brand of bijoux at affordable prices, which is activated with a new project. together with Cesvi, a secular and independent humanitarian organization founded in 1985, which immediately activated itself with the Ukraine Emergency project to support the millions of refugees, almost half of whom are children, on the various gates with neighboring countries.



Mabina (the company that owns the Kidult brand) has decided to support Cesvi, donating 20% of the turnover generated by the purchases made on the website www.discoverkidult.com in the period between March 15th and April 15th. In 2020 Kidult has already supported several initiatives to fight covid.