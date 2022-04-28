









The catalog is now completed. And for fans of exceptional jewelry and gem collectors, who are a particularly popular type of investment in difficult historical times, Christie’s sale of Magnifxicent Jewels on May 11 at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues will offer plenty of opportunities. Starting with The Rock, a diamond that starts from one with a very wide gap: from 19 to 30 million Swiss francs (13-24 million euros or 9.2-20.5 million dollars). The diamond weighs 228.31 carats and is the largest ever seen at auction.

We are delighted to present the Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction led by THE ROCK, the largest ever white diamond to be offered at auction and a landmark moment in the market. Alongside this the legendary Red Cross Diamond, which has supported those enduring hardships since it was sold at Christie’s Red Cross Appeal in 1918, is offered with a share of the proceeds to be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross. With the very best quality gemstones, jewels from noble provenance and iconic designs, the auction represents an exciting opportunity for our international collectors this season.

Max Fawcett, Head of Department, Jewelery

As we have already told, The Red Cross Diamond is back for the third time at auction, which despite its name is a cushion-cut intense yellow color of over 205 carats. It was first sold by Christie’s in 1918, and part of the proceeds went to the Red Cross. And this sale also partly benefits the International Committee of the Red Cross.

For nearly half a century, our family has had the privilege of safeguarding the Red Cross diamond. Since it was first brought to market in 1918, the legacy of this symbol of humanity has always been the support of communities ravaged by war, famine and other hardships endured by people across the world. At this auspicious moment in history, we honour the call others have made before us. In collaboration with Christie’s, we are pleased to offer The Red Cross Diamond for sale with a share of the proceeds to be donated to the great institution whose name it bears. We further dedicate this sale to the tireless efforts of the volunteers of the International Committee of the Red Cross and are privileged to support their cause.

Anonymous owner of The Red Cross Diamond

The Magnificent Jewels auction also includes 19th and 20th century tiaras, including the Tiara Fürstenberg (estimate 400,000-600,000 Swiss francs), and a pearl and diamond tiara with the brand of the famous Austrian jeweler Gustav Flach. This exemplary handcrafted jewel belonged to her Royal Highness of her Princess of Fürstenberg, born Countess Irma of Schönborn Buchheim (1867-1948), member of one of the most eminent aristocratic families of the Habsburg Empire. A letter in the Fürstenberg archives, directed by jeweler Flach Mediansky & Paltscho, explains the many ways the tiara can be transformed, from a tiara for Viennese high society court dances to a more moderate style with pearls, while the diamond motifs can be worn as a necklace, brooch or hairpins.













