European style, American DNA: Sidney Garber’s jewels





From Chicago to Valenza or Vicenza, but carrying their own precious stones: the story of Sidney Garber testifies to the scruple and precision of the American jeweler. Son of a watchmaker, Sidney opened his jewelry store in 1946. And Brook, his daughter, followed him on his travels and in the store. The founder of the jewelry disappeared, and in 2008 it was she who took over the reins of the company. Not only that: she decided to relaunch the business with the opening of a boutique in the center of Manhattan, on Madison Avenue.

Bracciale in oro 18 carati tubogas
The link with the founder’s style has remained: gold, lots of gold, also used for tubogas bracelets and necklaces, stones and pavé, long gem-studded necklaces, very European design: Sidney Garber has convinced New Yorkers and beyond. And Brook Garber has won a prominent role: in 2015 she was elected to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, an exclusive group of the main American designers of fashion, jewelry and accessories. In addition, part of the Maison’s profits go to non-profit organizations dedicated to mental health and children’s education.
Orecchini geometrici in titanio e diamanti
Orecchini in oro e diamanti
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana in oro bianco e zaffiri
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e rubini
Collana in oro di tre colori
