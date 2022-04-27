









More than 300 brands are expected in Oroarezzo, the event organized by Ieg, which resumes in attendance (7 to 10 May) after the blockade of the two pandemic years. Despite the shadows that are projected from Ukraine on the entire luxury sector, the goldsmith sector has held up well for now, even if it is starting to register the repercussions of the blockade of the Russian market. In any case, in Oroarezzo there will be companies from the Tuscan district such as Unoaerre, Giordini, Gold Art, Graziella Group, Richline and Lusso, but also from the Vicenza district such as Chrysos, Rancangelo, Alessi Domenico, Superoro, Ronco and Sharma Group World, from Naples. with Roberto Giannotti, Milanese with Milor.



In Arezzo, the fair develops through four pavilions dedicated to goldsmiths, jewelery, silverware, semi-finished products and stones. The goldsmith manufacturing represents almost 70% of the offer, of which 15% is international, while the more technological processing systems 18%, and Cash & Carry, opportunities for companies to sell promptly, over 12%.According to the Banca Intesa Sanpaolo Study Center, the Arezzo goldsmith district recorded growth compared to the pre-crisis level equal to 23.5% on 2019 and is aimed at the main outlet countries of Made in Italy jewelery: North America, Middle East, South America, as well as Italian retailers. Oroarezzo also uses the Jewelery Golden Cloud, a digital platform prepared by Italian Exhibition Group and enhanced by an artificial intelligence system that facilitates targeted matching on fair days thanks to the detailed profiling of connected users.