









Together with Vicenzaoro (10-14 September), Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, the independent Observatory specialized in jewelery forecasting returns (it’s twentieth edition). The event organized by Italian Exhibition Group, which is back in attendance, will be an opportunity to discover The Jewelery Trendbook 2023+, which is proposed as a guide to trends in the world of jewelery, emerging phenomena and the evolution of consumption in the next 18 months with a view to business development.



This edition of the Trendbook, among other things, comes at a delicate but also effervescent moment, which follows the long period of crisis linked to the covid epidemic. Sustainability, circular economy & circular design, diversity & equality, gender & age fluidity are the issues addressed, with the intention of offering sector operators fixed points and evolutionary perspectives capable of directing the jewelery market to virtuous, responsible growth and attentive to customer needs.The presentation of the research is scheduled for Saturday 11 September 2021 at 13.00, during the dedicated seminar Tv Talk – Trendvision Talk. On the interactive stage set up in the heart of Hall 7, The Main Stage, Paola De Luca, founder and creative director of Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, moderator during the talk-show moments, will analyze and discuss the future scenarios of the sector with Margherita Burgener, designer of extraordinary creations, Augusto Ungarelli, CEO of Vendorafa, Nina Dzhokhadz, founder of Connect Agency – Jewelery showroom & Co – founder of the NeverNoT brand, Katerina Perez, one of the most successful experts in the sector, Akash Das, lecturer at Isdi, Mumbai – School of Fashion Design and Researcher, Isabella Yan, gemologist.